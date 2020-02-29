Trafficked Uzbek prostitutes rescued from Pattaya condo

Police rescued four Uzbek women trafficked into prostitution.

A team of Provincial Police Region 2, immigration, tourist and Chonburi and Pattaya police raided the Unixx South Pattaya Condominium on Thappraya Road Feb. 26.





The Uzbekistan consulate-general tipped off police that a number of women were being held at the condo after being tricked into coming to Pattaya and then forced to work in prostitution.

The four women informed officers they were told they were coming to Pattaya for high-paying jobs, but when they arrived they weren’t paid the promised amount and they couldn’t leave.

They said there were more Uzbek women in a similar situation still in Pattaya.

The sex traffickers were not at the condo and police are trying to locate them.

