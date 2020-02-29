Close contact of latest Covid-19 patients tested for virus, travelers who conceal face fine

BANGKOK– The Public Health Ministry has contacted 101 persons, who came into close contact with the latest confirmed Covid-19 patients, returning from Hokkaido last week to undergo testing for the virus.







Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, chief of the Communicable Disease Division said in the daily press briefing that the latest cases of three family members – two grandparents and their eight-year-old grandson are now in safe conditions.

All 101 persons, who had close contact with grandparents, have been reached to for the Covid-19 tests. Initially, 97 of them tested negative to the virus. The remaining four people are waiting for the lab test results.

Dr. Sopon said that the transmission, relating the grandparents is limited to their grandson only at the moment.

He added said that three more Covid-19 patients have been fully recovered. They are two Chinese tourists and one Thai national.

Among all 40 coronavirus cases in Thailand, 27 persons were released from hospital and 13 others remain hospitalized.

After the announcement of the coronavirus disease 2019 as the dangerous communicable disease is put into effect, travelers who conceal their travel history from the countries with risks of contracting the disease such as China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Iran and Italy or deny to follow the rules on containment measures face a fine between 20,000 baht to 500,000 baht, he added.

