Naklua Canal trash traps aim to lessen flooding

Pattaya has completed installation of garbage traps on the Naklua Canal which officials hope will solve long-running flooding problems.







Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai inspected the catch screens installed at the mouth of the canal that will capture trash that has blocked the canal and led to flooding during rainy season.

Manote equated the new screens to pruning trees before a storm, a preventative step that will yield results later. However, he added, it doesn’t solve the root problem of people illegally dumping garbage into the waterway. That needs to stop, the deputy mayor said.

