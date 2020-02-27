Over 400 schools in Bangkok ordered to close due to poor air quality

BANGKOK – Over 400 schools in Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) were ordered to close Wednesday and Thursday as the meteorological department forecast a rise in PM 2.5 pollution from Dec 26-28 in the capital.







The meeting of the cooperative center to tackle air pollution in Bangkok announced eight measures in response to the ultra-fine dust situation, said BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang.

The BMA asked metropolitan police to ban trucks from enter Ratchada ring road on Feb 27and to set up checkpoints for vehicles, emitting black smoke in all 50 districts.

Contractors have been asked to halt construction work across the city until Friday.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has been instructed to check its buses for black smoke emissions.

The BMA also bans outdoor burning and sprays water to clean roads in areas of high dust concentration.

