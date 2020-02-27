Falling tree damages trucks at S. Pattaya temple

Two pickups were damaged when a dead tree collapsed, pulling down power lines inside a South Pattaya temple.







No one was hurt in the Feb. 24 accident in the parking lot of Thamsamakee Temple. Power inside the complex went out for a short period but was restored by the Provincial Electricity Authority. The Pattaya Environment Department hauled away the dead tree.

Temple-goers said the tree had looked dead for a long time and finally came down with a gust of wind. Its branches snagged power lines and toppled a utility pole. The pole fell one truck and the tree on another.















