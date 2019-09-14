HHNFT feted by National Social Welfare Promotion Commission

On September 12, Human Help Network Foundation Thailand Director Radchada Chomjinda was invited to a National Social Welfare Promotion Commission meeting in Chonburi where she learned the foundation was to receive an award from them for outstanding social activity.

The awards ceremony will be held in October.

Radchada said that this will be the 3rd award they’ve received in the past 2 years, starting with the 2018 Prachabodee award for outstanding organization in social welfare, and the 2018 Prof. Pakorn Angsusing award for outstanding voluntary social worker.