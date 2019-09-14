Hand to Hand Foundation and friends go for Guinness World Record

The Hand to Hand Foundation and friends recently attempted to set a world record for the longest line of pencils. The 2,138 pencils they lined up, which took 1 hour and 22 minutes to count, smashed the previous world record of 1,000 pencils but now they must wait 12 weeks for all of the evidence to be verified by the Guinness Book of Records.

The attempt was made during this year’s Hand to Hand Foundation Family Fun Day Sept. 7 at the Bungy Jump on Thepprasit Soi 9 to raise funds for the foundation.

The event featured booths selling food and drinks, as well as a recreation area for games, a mini amusement park with a Ferris wheel, virtual reality, paddle boats, football, tossing games, face painting, and jewelry making.

Sponsors of the even included Tara Pattana International School, Holiday Inn, Hemmingway’s Restaurant & Bar, International School Chonburi, St. Andrews International School, Fraser’s Thappraya Road, United Sports, Pattaya T-Ball & Softball Community, Emerging Trends Advisors, and Mercy Center Pattaya.

Six sponsored bungy jumps, including one taken by Margie Granger, raised 34,000 baht. A rabbit poo raffle was held, too.

There was plenty of food to eat at the stalls and a great BBQ was hosted by Hemmingway’s and Fraser’s.

After expenses, 84,875 baht raised and shared between 5 different charities including the Boonchoo Foundation, Mercy, Grace, Spectrum and the Hand to Hand Foundation.

The Hand to hand Foundation will be spending their money on installing new cooled drinking water stations at Pattaya School number 1. If you would like to contribute to this project or you know where to get a good price on these machines please contact Marge at [email protected]

A big thank you to everyone who came, volunteered and gave pencils, drinks, snacks and sponsored Bungy jumps.