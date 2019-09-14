PM Prayut chairs signing of 10 healthcare packages

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has chaired a signing ceremony for a health promotion program aimed at working-age Thais, confirming that the administration has devoted its attention to the quality of life of all citizens and voicing concerns over social media being a cause of stress.

Gen. Prayut chaired the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that involves seven agencies. They include the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Industry, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Private Hospital Association.

The ceremony also saw the unveiling of 10 health and hygiene packages for work places. The aim of the agreement is to prevent diseases and reduce unwanted behavior that leads to chronic illnesses. Integration of the seven offices is intended to do away with redundancies and improve information and communication.

The Prime Minister said Friday that the initiative was a launch-pad to other matters, as good health is the start of happiness. He pointed out that Thailand ranks 6th on a list of 89 countries surveyed in terms of public health, and maintains insurance programs introduced by previous governments, while ensuring that such programs will only get better. He underlined care for the elderly, noting that economic advancement is the key to accommodating an aging society.

The PM concluded that the agreement would have to be put into practice with clear goals and a clear time frame. He voiced his concerns over present day Thais, saying social media is often a cause of stress and asked that the media be mindful of the issue.