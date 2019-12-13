German to fund new ASEAN Education Center building

A German businessman has pledged to fund a new building for the Human Help Network Thailand’s ASEAN Education Center.

HHN Thailand Director Radchada Chomjinda welcomed a delegation from the foundation’s German headquarters and donor Hubert Grevenkamp to the school and Drop-In Center Dec. 11.

Launched in 2016 to address the educational deficits of the children of migrant workers from neighboring countries, the ASEAN Education Center has been such a rousing success that it has outgrown its original building.

Grevenkamp agreed to fund a new multipurpose building with classrooms and fencing. It will be able to accommodate 85 students and will take about a year to construct.

After touring the current site, the delegation was treated to a dance performance by children from both centers.