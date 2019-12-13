1st public hearing on Pattaya Tram Monday

The slow-moving Pattaya tram project will lurch into another gear Monday when the city hosts its first public hearing on its feasibility study.

First proposed in 2016, the tram would make a loop around Beach and Second roads and into Jomtien Beach. A consultant hired by the study had published its conclusions on feasibility, design and environmental impact.

The hearing will begin in an eighth-floor meeting room at the Brighton Grand Pattaya Hotel in Naklua at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

There will be a brief summary of the history, objectives and scope of the project by architect Kritsada Pollasub and an explanation of environmental effects by environmental expert Prapat Krungpanich.

Public participation in the project will be outlined by consultant Monchanok Witarama and will conclude with a question-and-answer session and taking of public comments.