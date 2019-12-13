Regents International School Pattaya embrace the Gift of Giving this Christmas by donating presents to Community Partners

For Christmas this year Regents students in Primary embraced the ‘Gift of Giving’ by donating over 280 presents to Community Partners, The Father Ray Foundation and Hand to Hand.

Regents students have shown great compassion and responsibility by filling a box full of items that children at Hand to Hand and Father Ray need; for example, toiletries and snacks. Many of the children receiving these gifts have never received a present before.

Every Year Group at Regents joins with a Community Partner for the year. The partnerships are a sharing of knowledge and understanding between two groups which come from very different backgrounds. Community Partnerships and the service-related experiences which they involve develop in our students an understanding of and appreciation for responsible citizenship and other valuable social and emotional life skills.

Father Ray Foundation

Father Ray Foundation provides homes and access to education to children and young people with disabilities. The vision of the Foundation is to make a positive difference in the lives of underprivileged children so they will achieve their highest potential and grow up to become responsible adults and valuable members of society.

“I can’t thank you enough for what you have done for our children. Seeing the Year 6 children carrying their beautifully wrapped gifts for the children was beautiful…some of my children have had awful lives, and they will never forget the feeling of abandonment or abuse, but in years to come I hope they will remember the magical Christmas Days they used to have.”

Mr Derek Franklin, Father Ray Foundation

Hand to Hand

Ms Margie from Hand to Hand came and collected over 180 presents for the children she helps.

Hand to Hand is an organization based in Pattaya that recognises human rights apply to all age groups. They seek to protect those who are marginalised regardless of their race, age or religion. They achieve this by showing them the love through prayer and on a much more practical level, by providing services such as helping them acquire legal documentation and offering food, clothing and an education.