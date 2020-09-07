‘For Sale’ sign-makers only ones making money in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
0
832
COVID-19 is taking its toll on Pattaya, as many entertainment venues, beer bars, pubs, massage shops, hotels, and spas are gradually going out of business.

From the looks of city streets, “for sale” sign-makers are the only ones making money in Pattaya.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

What was a smattering of “for rent” and “for sale” placards in February has turned into a kaleidoscope of economic devastation. Four months of lockdown and a sluggish reopening devoid of foreign tourists have destroyed Pattaya’s retail and service sectors, leaving two out of every three businesses shuttered in some parts of the city.

Premrudee Jittivuthikarn, owner of King Seafood, sold take-out food for two months to help her employees, but she’s running out of options.

Eood Kaewsuwan, a beer bar owner on Second Road, said he’s been serving suds for 20 years and never seen it like this. He had three other bars and all are closed due to a lack of tourists. Fortunately, he said, the landlord isn’t insisting he pay rent.



Others have not been so lucky and have closed permanently.

Eood said aid provided by the government, including provisions to allow deferment of car payments and bank loans, have been some help, but he worries it won’t be enough as so many are now unemployed.

Veerasak Chayeng, a souvenir shop operator on Walking Street, said he bought a lot of stock in liquidation sales and invested a lot into his property, so he cannot close, at least not until the new year.

Many restaurants and tourist-related businesses are being forced to close.

He hopes Pattaya will ramp up events and promotions to bring more Thais and expat tourists to Pattaya.

Premrudee Jittivuthikarn, owner of King Seafood, has reopened – unlike its major competitor Sea Zone – but doesn’t know how much longer she can stay open. She said she sold take-out food for two months to help her employees, but she’s running out of options.

Without foreign tourists, beaches are empty during the week and only fill up with domestic tourists on weekends and holidays.



Even large-chain convenience stores are shutting down for lack of customers.



Two out of every three businesses are shuttered in some parts of the city. (Bob James photo)

Loading…

From the looks of city streets, “for sale” sign-makers are the only ones making money in Pattaya. (Bob James photo)


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR