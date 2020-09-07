Pattaya Travel Mart pitches local deals to Thai tour operators

Pattaya hotels and tourist attractions pitched their best offers to domestic travel tour operators and corporate buyers at the Pattaya Travel Mart.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the Sept. 4 tourism fair at The Zign hotel.

Sponsored by the Chonburi Attractions Association, Chonburi Province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office, the market featured briefings on current promotions, workshops and meetings with operators of tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants, spas, domestic and oversea tour companies and online tourism business.

Sonthaya said the Travel Mart was a positive development as it showed the cooperation of business and tourism networks that depend upon each other.

Together, they can create travel packages and tours that inspire travelers’ confidence regarding safety, hygiene, prices, transportation, convenience, and professional service. (PCPR)







