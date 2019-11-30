Deputy PM Somkid, Hong Kong Chief Executive discuss economic cooperation

BANGKOK -The Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, arrived in Bangkok Friday Nov 29, for discussions on economic cooperation with the Thai government.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic matters, Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, welcomed the Hong Kong Chief Executive, who is to attend a meeting of the Hong Kong-Thailand High-Level Joint Committee.

Following the meeting, six memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed by the two sides. Efforts to advance bilateral cooperation have been made after Dr. Somkid attended an international conference on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) in Hong Kong last month. The MOUs will enhance economic partnership between Thailand and Hong Kong in many respects, such as technology and innovation, human resource development, startups, financial connectivity, capital markets, industry and free trade negotiations.

Many of the visiting businessmen from Hong Kong have expressed interest in investing in financial, insurance, real estate, logistics, energy, industrial and startup businesses in Thailand. Some now plan to relocate their production bases from China to Thailand, because of the ongoing trade war between China and the United States.

A business matching event was also held for 60 Thai entrepreneurs and Hong Kong businessmen.

Mrs. Lam lso met with the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, at Government House.