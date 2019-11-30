Thai youths win awards in 2019 Global IT Challenge

SOUTH KOREA – A team of young Thais has won one gold and two silver medals in the Global IT Challenge for Youths with Disabilities, which took place this year in South Korea.

The team won a gold medal in the eCreative Challenge category, in which competitors used codes to control the movement of robots. Team Thailand was the first to complete the challenge, taking only 2.43 seconds.

Members of the winning team are Miss Chidapa Nitiweerakul, Miss Suchanya Hongsum, Mr Supachok Sookchamlong, and Mr Anan Boonkhamkul.

Chidapa Nitiweerakul also won two silver medals in the competition, competing in the eLife Map Challenge and eTool Challenge categories, further helping the young Thai team achieve its impressive performance in South Korea.