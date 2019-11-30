Homeless woman evicted from Soi 2

Pattaya police evicted a woman who’d made herself a living quarters on Soi 2 and who begged from tourists for a living.

Neighbors repeatedly complained about the homeless woman who collected trash and stored much of it in her makeshift abode on the beach in front of Soi 2. Tourists complained about her begging.

Municipal police moved in Nov. 26 and sent her to the Chonburi Home for the Destitute and tore down her shack and sent in sanitation workers to clean up the area.