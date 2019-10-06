City designates 3 no-parking areas to ease traffic

The city has designated 3 areas where parking will no longer be permitted. Crews will be sent out to paint red and white stripes in a move to facilitate better traffic flow throughout the city.

The 3 areas are Thepprasit Road at the flea market, Jomtien Beach Road between Soi 18 and Soi 19, and all areas along Pattaya Beach Road where construction of the flood prevention system is ongoing.

The announcement came Oct. 4 at a city hall meeting with relevant officials.

The stated aim of the measures is to keep buses and taxis from jamming up the roadways by parking in inappropriate areas, especially during the city-wide construction currently underway until next year.

Pattaya Police said they cannot station officers at those sites 24-hours a day, but will increase their patrols and issue fines to anyone ignoring the no parking restrictions. (PCPR)