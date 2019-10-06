Drop-In Center/ASEAN Learning Center girls learn how to build Lego robots

Daan Apeldoorn and Viola GauB from Z Quadrat, Germany visited the Drop-In Center/ASEAN Learning Center on Friday, Oct. 4, to teach older female students how to build Lego robots.

The “LEGO Mindstorms EV3” project teaches many important skills, including how to use their imagination and creativity, practice observation and experiment skills, learning basic robot assembling skills, physics principles, and programing principles (coding), along with practicing teamwork and improving their social skills, as well as their work presentation, creative thinking & problem solving.