170 tons of Poppy seeds worth 25m confiscated at Laem Chabang port

Laem Chabang custom officials intercepted a shipment of poppy seeds from Afghanistan en route to Myanmar after tests showed they were opium poppy seeds and not the quinoa seeds as labeled on the ship’s manifest.

The 170 tons of opium seeds found inside six shipping containers had an estimated street value of 25 million baht.

Suspicious officials intercepted the shipment at Laem Chabang port Oct. 4 when no documents were presented for the seeds. All agricultural shipments passing through Thai port must be declared.

The country of origin was listed as Afghanistan, and the sacks were loaded onto the unnamed cargo ship in Pakistan.

A sample was sent to the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) where it was tested and determined to be an illegal narcotic.

No arrests were announced, although a customs spokesman told CPRD, “A person bringing goods to cross the border didn’t show a permit aforesaid (sic) to Custom officer.” (CPRD)