Thai Airways confirms Windows System Crash does not affect services

Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd. has announced on July 19 that the Windows operating system by Microsoft is currently experiencing operational issues. This disruption is due to the Crowd Strike Agent, a malware protection tool widely used by many companies and organizations in Thailand and globally, impacting users worldwide and affecting various airport operations.

However, Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd. has confirmed that it has not been affected by this incident. The company reassures that there is no impact on its regular flight operations.













































