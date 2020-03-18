6 Thai students hospitalized for coronavirus after return from Italy

Six of 83 exchange students returning from Italy have been hospitalized in Sattahip on fears they’re infected with the coronavirus.







Navy commander in chief Adm. Luechai Ruddit and top lieutenants welcomed the Thai students when their Thai Airways International Rome-Bangkok flight landed at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport March 15.

The students immediately were checked for fevers and sprayed with disinfectant before being placed on buses to be taken to Navy Hotel at the Sattahip Naval Base. There, their bags were disinfected and all given medical checks.

Six of the students were taken to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center for Covid-19 observation. The rest will be held in quarantine at the base for up to 14 days.

The Navy Hotel was the home for Thais evacuated from China in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and held for the full two weeks. The navy and government incited outrage on social media when returning workers from South Korea were released from navy quarantine after just five days and sent home to their villages.











