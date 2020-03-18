Wishing Udomchok Churat a happy retirement

In 1990 a young student arrived at the Redemptorist Vocational School for People with Disabilities. That student went on to become a teacher at the school, was promoted to principal and then became the director, and now, thirty years after arriving, Udomchok Churat retired.







During this tenure, the Vocational School was upgraded by the Ministry of Education and became the Technological College for People with Disabilities. Thousands of young adults living with disabilities have been educated.

On his final day at the college, Udomchok sat through a ceremony where his students, teachers and staff paid their respects by pouring scented water over his hands.

Later that day he attended a candlelight ceremony for all students who are leaving the college. Their studies have come to an end and they are ready to go into the world and work, but before they do that, sit in candlelight and thank the school for what it has done for them.

More information can be found at www.fr-ray.org or email [email protected]

















