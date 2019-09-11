4,000 join charity beach run in Jomtien

Some 4,000 runners joined the 7th Loma Run for Charity at Dongtan and Jomtien beaches on Sept. 8.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai chaired the opening of the event and sent the athletes on the way over 3 races distances: 10kms, 6km and a 3.5km fun walk/run.

Jointly organized by Pattaya City and the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya, the beach run was held to raise money for worthy causes, promote a healthy lifestyle and also highlight Pattaya’s natural attractions and endorse the city’s ability to host large-scale sporting events.

Race day was well attended, with the thousands of participants donning their complimentary LOMA running vests and turning Jomtien beach into a sea of color.

For safety reasons, Pattaya police closed down Jomtien Beach Road to one lane of traffic for the duration of the event.