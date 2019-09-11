No storm to hit Thailand in next 3-5 days

Bangkok – The Meteorological Department has denied a rumor circulating over the weekend that yet another storm would be hitting Thailand, affecting the central and southern regions. The department has confirmed that no storm is likely to affect the country over the next 3-5 days, urging the general public to follow only accurate weather information from official sources.

Citizens are advised to follow weather information from the TMD and official sources to prevent confusion. Official weather advisories always contain details and clear dates and times of expected weather effects. The general public is strongly advised not to panic over circulating rumors, which are clearly not from official sources, and may verify such information by calling the 1182 hotline or 0 2399 4012-3 24 hours daily.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo has issued a warning to Thai residents and tourists in Japan to be cautious of possible harms from Typhoon Number 15 which made landfall on the east coast of Japan on Sunday night, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. Thai residents and tourists in Kanto (Tokyo), Tokai (Shizuoka), and nearby regions are advised to refrain from going outside during the rainy and windy period and check train and flight schedules, as train services on many lines in Tokyo have been reduced or suspended.