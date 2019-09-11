City Hall partners herbal businesses to help save marine life

Pattaya City teamed up with local herbal business operators to stage a garbage collection day on Pattaya Beach.

Following recent reports of sea turtles perishing after ingesting plastic waste, local herbal business operators collaborated and, in partnership with Pattaya City Hall, organized a beach cleanup on Sept. 8 to help keep the ocean free from harmful garbage and beautify the area for locals and tourists.

Over 50 volunteers and city workers joined the event and collected a large haul of cigarette stubs, foam containers and plastic bags and bottles as they swept the entire beach from the Dusit Thani hotel through to Walking Street.

Garbage washed into the sea can destroy the fragile marine ecosystem and poses a threat to the local tourism economy. Rare marine animals have more frequently been found either dead or injured by swallowing or not being able to slough off garbage from their bodies. The refuse also damages boats and fishing tools leading to economic loss each year.