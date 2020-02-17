4 building sites warned as Pattaya goes to war against PM 2.5

Pattaya gave stern warnings to four construction sites for disregarding air pollution regulations as it begins inspecting 100 projects around the city.







Deputy City Manager Sutham Petchket organized the inspections of the unnamed building projects Feb. 13. All four were found to be taking no precautions to prevent the spread of dust and, particularly, particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns.

In an effort to improve Pattaya’s air quality, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome ordered city regulatory officials to inspect construction sites of all sizes to be sure they were hosing down their work areas regularly and following procedures to minimize dust and PM 2.5.

The operation is ongoing.













