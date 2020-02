A German man fell from the 14th floor of a Najomtien condominium in an apparent suicide leap.

Klaus Zander, 79, was found by his 34-year-old boyfriend Sarin Taoutside the 15-story condo tower on Valentine’s Day.

Sarin said his lover was stressed out and asked him to leave the condo before he jumped.

Police speculated the old German had been ill. The body was sent for a forensics examination to confirm.