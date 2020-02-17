Elephant birth at Nong Nooch trumpets in the year

It was a joyous occasion for residents and workers at Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens when on January 31, 2020 the mahout of 52-year-old Pung Ubol announced that the female pachyderm under his care had given birth to a healthy baby calf at 12.59pm.





Father, 40-year-old Plai Bird was nearby and was also overjoyed to hear the good news. All three were reported to be in good health and spirits.

Having overcome the excitement of a new baby in the family, Kampol Tansajja, owner of the world-renowned tropical gardens made preparations to welcome their new baby boy in the traditional Thai way.

A grand religious ceremony was held on Feb 7, with Phra Khru Kasem Kittisophon, Abbot of Wat Samakeebanpot presiding. The abbot anointed the forehead of the infant elephant and blessed him with the name of Plai Bua Khao. He said that the birth of an elephant in any household brings luck and fortune to not only the family but to the whole community.

A large troupe of traditional Nang Rum and Isan Pong Lang dancers performed during the celebrations.

Plai Bua Khao is the 6th offspring of Pung Ubol and the 92nd elephant born at Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens.

Kampol said that there are now more than 100 elephants living in Nong Nooch and invites people of all nations to visit the gardens and be amazed by the talents of their well-trained elephants.













