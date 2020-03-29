3 hurt in Pattaya construction crane collapse

Three people were hurt when a construction crane collapsed in Naklua.

A 65-year-old woman identified only as Thanomsri had her leg severed in the March 27 accident on Sukhumvit Soi 22. Also seriously injured was a 12-year boy and crane driver Thanakorn Homjit, 31. All were sent to area hospitals.





The 10-meter-tall crane at The Mandarin Eastville condominium construction site collapsed while Thanakorn was lifting steel girders to a high floor on one of the two seven-story towers designed by Rungruang Architect (2005) Co. The girders fell on top of six neighboring houses.



















