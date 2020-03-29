Inflated egg prices and inadequate supplies worry Thai PM

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Commerce Ministry to investigate the high prices of chicken eggs while vendors were warned not to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak crisis.







Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said Gen Prayut was concerned about the prices of chicken eggs as the government’s announcement of an emergency to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from March 26 to April 30 prompted consumers to stockpile chicken eggs and caused chicken egg shortages in some areas and vendors were profiteering by overpricing the produce.

“The investigation throughout the supply chain will ensure fairness for all concerned parties. It will prevent profiteering when people were already suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government wishes everyone will pass through the situation smoothly. Please do not take advantage at this moment and please help one another survive the crisis,” the government spokesperson said. (TNA)











