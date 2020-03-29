Pattaya communities offering free meals

A Takhiantia temple is offering free meals to those impacted by the coronavirus downturn.

Surachai Yasothorn, abbot of Nalikwanaram Temple – better known as Wat Takhiantia – oversaw the distribution of meal boxes and bottled water March 26.





The offering came as the Sangha urged temples to aid their local communities during the economic crisis stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meals, including a bottle of water, are limited to one per person per visit and everyone must wear a face mask. The temple is selling masks to those without.

Meanwhile, the community at Wat Boonsamphan on Soi Khao Talo also distributed free food to those affected by all the shutdowns during the COVID-19 scare.

Khao Talo Community 2 head Sorawit Kairit, along with the We love Banglamung Group and Hong Kong friends handed out 1000 meal sets and drinking water starting on March 26. This will continue until April 2 beginning each day at 4 p.m.













