Pattaya communities offering free meals

By Boonlua Chatree & Jetsada Homklin
Surachai Yasothorn, abbot of Nalikwanaram Temple – better known as Wat Takhiantia – oversees the distribution of meal boxes and bottled water.
A Takhiantia temple is offering free meals to those impacted by the coronavirus downturn.

Surachai Yasothorn, abbot of Nalikwanaram Temple – better known as Wat Takhiantia – oversaw the distribution of meal boxes and bottled water March 26.



The offering came as the Sangha urged temples to aid their local communities during the economic crisis stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meals, including a bottle of water, are limited to one per person per visit and everyone must wear a face mask. The temple is selling masks to those without.

Meanwhile, the community at Wat Boonsamphan on Soi Khao Talo also distributed free food to those affected by all the shutdowns during the COVID-19 scare.

Khao Talo Community 2 head Sorawit Kairit, along with the We love Banglamung Group and Hong Kong friends handed out 1000 meal sets and drinking water starting on March 26. This will continue until April 2 beginning each day at 4 p.m.

A monk cooks the meals personally as a woman prepares the ingredients.
A little boy helps the monk to pack dried food for distribution to the people in the communities.



Children and adults are thankful for the lunch boxes and water received from the temple.
All the monks help in which ever way they can to prepare food for the people.
A man respectfully receives a bottle of water from the chief monk.



Residents of Khao Talo community distribute food and water to workers who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis. The sign says, “We will overcome this crisis together”.
Giving and helping is true happiness.

