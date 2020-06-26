Fletchers Folly (Twice?)

Around 12 months ago, well known restaurateurs Goy and Kim Fletcher decided to open their own restaurant on the Dark Side, about 300 meters from the “Chicken intersection” on Siam Country Club Road. With some tongue in cheek they called it Fletchers Folly. Just in time for Covid-19.







Ever the optimist, Goy Fletcher decided they would use the downtime to give the restaurant a thorough spring clean. With no sale of alcohol allowed in restaurants during the following phase of the Covid story, the intrepid pair decided to wait it out. The wait was so long, even the deep freezers had to be emptied. Fletchers began to get very worried.

Fortunately, or just in time, the bill was passed to allow restaurants to sell alcohol with the meals and Fletchers Folly was off to another (albeit shaky) start.

The premises are in a single shophouse and there is seating for 20 diners, plus a couple outside for the smokers. There is a small bar along one side and the enclosed kitchen is at the rear, province of Cookie Noi. Compact and cozy.

The fare is not expensive and in generous portions, with items such as two large Cumberland sausages, French fries, garden peas and fried eggs at B. 205. Pizzas for one with a moderate appetite B. 145 and pies around B. 220 with the usual favorites such as chicken or minced beef and onion on offer. Sandwiches are between B. 115-135 (Bacon with French Fries on the side at the top end of the items) and local beers B. 80.





Fletchers Folly does not have aspirations towards being haute cuisine, but rather the good solid meals that English diners expect from their local noshery.

Fletchers Folly (no apostrophe as there is more than one Fletcher) 519/161 Moo 6, Siam Country Club Road (300 meters before the “Chicken intersection and opposite Maxxis Tyres). Open noon till late and yes, they do take-aways.











