Chiang Mai hotels, hospital team up for health packages

Chiang Mai’s V Group hotels are turning the current health crisis to their advantage by offering wellness packages from 4,400 baht a night.







The hotel group partnered with Chiang Mai Ram-Lanna Hospital for the health promotion at its Furama Chiang Mai and other hotels. The three-day, two-night packages are available for a year from July 1.

On June 24 at the Furama Chiang Mai, V Group President Watchra Tantranan kicked off the campaign with executives from Kum Praya Resort and Spa and White Boutique Hotel and Spa and officials from the two hospitals.

Watchra said he recognized that health is at the top of most people’s minds now and that the hotel group wanted to leverage the expertise of the area’s hospitals and hospitality to create a unique holiday experience.

The packages include a full medical checkup with additional treatment options available.

Dr. Sira Hantrakul from Chiang Mai Ram-Lanna Hospital said the medical services will take only four hours and includes shuttle services between the facility and hotels.

For more information, call Furama Chiang Mai Hotel at 053-415-222.











