Wat Pho in Bangkok donates medical equipment to hospitals, relief bags to public

BANGKOK-Wat Phra Chetuphon Vimolmangklararm, or Wat Pho, donated medical equipment, on Visakha Puja Day, to hospitals and bags of supplies to people who are affected by the virus outbreak.







Wat Pho donated thermal scanners to the Somdejphrasangkharach 17th hospital in Suphanburi province and provided supplies to people who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, following His Holiness Supreme Patriarch’s wish.

Phra Maha Samrerng Arpatsaro, assistant to Wat Pho’s abbot, said today the temple gave 500 bags of supplies to the public, supported by the private sector. The temple also gave durians, which the temple had bought as support for farmers in Rayong province.

The bags of supplies weigh around 10 kilograms and comprise rice, 1.5-liters of water, spices and condiments, instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce, sugar and hand sanitizer.

The remaining supplies will be handed to Phranakhon District Administration office for further distribution.

People who queued for the donations at Wat Pho had to clean their hands with hand sanitizers and had their temperature taken before entering the area. In addition, police officers from Phrarachawang station came to maintain order, including social distancing.(NNT)

















