Quarantine measures continue across Thailand

BANGKOK -Thai people placed in quarantine, continue to be discharged, with the latest group leaving a facility in Nakhon Pathom province. Meanwhile proactive screening is being carried out in Uttaradit to help limit the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The Chairman of the Contagious Disease Committee of Uttaradit, Thanakorn Ungjitpaisan, accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Uttaradit, PipachPrachanket; the Commander of the 35th Military Circle, Maj. Gen. ChatreeManeephong; and the Director of Fort Pichai Dap Hak Hospital, Col. SamaiKumphan, visited 14 citizens who returned to the province from Phuket and are now subject to proactive COVID-19 checks and a mandatory quarantine.

Elsewhere, the Governor of Sa Kaeo, Woraphan Suwannus, welcomed 96 Sa Kaeo natives back from Myanmar. They were quarantined for 14 days and tested for COVID-19. District chiefs were coordinated to escort them back to their homes, where they will be monitored by health volunteers and village chiefs.

A total of 12 individuals were discharged from a local quarantine facility, set up at Nakhon Pathom Rajabhat University. They were greeted by their relatives and family members and provided with certification from the Governor of Nakhon Pathom, ChannaIeamsang.

The quarantine facility is still holding 51 people, who have all tested negative to the virus. The provincial governor phoned in to caretakers of the facility to thank them for their sacrifice and service. (NNT)

















