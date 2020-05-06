Buddhists invited to perform Visakha Puja Day activities at home

BANGKOK– The Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop, paid homage to the abbot of Rakhang Khositaram Temple in Bangkok on the occasion of Visakha Puja (Vesak) Day, an important day for Buddhists, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha.







Minister Tewan delivered 10,000 Baht in cash, sacks of rice, and face masks to the temple to support the operation of its almshouse which was established following the instruction of the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand to help people suffering from COVID-19.

Loading…

The temple today organized the distribution of essential supplies to the residents of five communities in the area. The local police station and the administration office sent officials to help ensure the activity proceeded safely, and followed health guidelines to minimize the risk of viral infection.

Minister Tewan also asked Buddhists to stay home on this holiday. Buddhists can still practice meditation, chant, and listen to online sermons at home to mark the day, but must help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Temples nationwide have been directed to refrain from organizing events that attract large crowds. (NNT)

















