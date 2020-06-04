Thailand’s tourism stimulus packages mulled for business revival

BANGKOK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Ministry of Finance plan to launch two tourism stimulus packages to help reeling tourism businesses, reeling from Covid-19 impacts.

TAT governor Yutthasak Supasorn said that two promotional packages would be considered in a meeting today.







The first one is rewarding frontline health personnel including 1.2 million health volunteers and local health officials. Under the plan, the budget will be set aside to offer them three-day domestic field trips through local tour agencies.

The other package, called Tiew Pan Sook (Travel to Share Happiness) is digital vouchers for inter-provincial travels.

It will be provided to 4,000,000 people aged over 18 years old across the country. They are required to register online to receive the e-vouchers worth about 2,000-3,000 per person for accommodation payment.

This package is estimated to cost around 8-12 billion baht. However, the details have not been concluded yet for both stimulus packages.





The TAT governor said the stimulus packages are needed during the low season from July to October to support tourism businesses hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and to help 2.5 million people in the tourism workforce.

It is expected that the tourism sector will get back on track in the high season.

He said last year, Thailand earned three trillion baht including one trillion baht from domestic tourism.

It targets this year, the country’s tourism income will reach 1.23 trillion baht. The two stimulus packages will generate domestic tourism income of 400-500 billion baht, he added. (TNA)











