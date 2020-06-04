Thailand developing ‘Family Vaccine’, immunity to mental health illnesses

BANGKOK– The Ministry of Public Health is developing a Family Vaccine to provide citizens with immunity to mental health illnesses.

The COVID-19 situation is gradually improving, but its adverse effects on the country’s economy and society still remain, causing stress and anxiety for many people. The Ministry of Public Health has developed guidelines for mental health care.







The Deputy Director-General of the Department of Mental Health, Dr. Chumphot Phromsida, said on Wednesday that his department is now developing a Family Vaccine, which embodies three types of power. The power of optimism that will support the strength of each family member, allowing them to overcome the crisis and be positive. The power of flexibility which will help family members fine-tune their roles and share responsibilities, and the power of cooperation which promotes unity among family members.





The family vaccine is one of the Ministry of Public Health’s efforts to give the people immunity to mental health problems. Mental health networks across the country are working with community leaders to develop the Family Vaccine. People can visit the Baanpalangjai Facebook page to take part in related activities.

The Director of the Rajanagarindra Institute of Child Development (RICD), Dr. Dusadee Juengsirakulwit, has meanwhile revealed, that families joining the Family Vaccine program can engage in online or offline activities. Online, they can scan a Quick Response (QR) code and follow the guidelines. While offline, volunteers and community leaders will support families, especially vulnerable families, wishing to take part in various tasks. The family vaccine program was introduced to assist vulnerable families in Ubon Ratchathani province, where it received positive feedback, with participants saying the program made their families happier.

The Department of Mental Health has conducted an online survey of family happiness. It has also sent officials to visit vulnerable families, with studies showing positive results. Different families have experienced different levels of stress due to the COVID-19 situation, but 76.2 percent of the respondents believe that they will be able to overcome this crisis. (NNT)











