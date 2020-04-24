Thailand’s Supreme Patriarch wishes sufficient protection for Buddhist monks

The Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop, visited temples in Chonburi and Nonthaburi provinces this week, to deliver relief supplies which will be distributed to people in need due to the COVID-19 situation.





The Ratsattha temple in Mueang district of Chonburi received face masks for the monks which were part of the project initiated by the Supreme Patriarch to provide sufficient protection for Buddhist monks around the country. The face masks will also be distributed to other local temples in Chonburi.

The minister also visited Tanod and Cha Lor temples in Nonthaburi provinces. Temples nationwide, including these two temples, have set up distribution centers to hand out necessities to people who have suffered from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Patriarch previously directed the monks to cooperate with the officials, and ensure the social work is safe for all sides.

The local communities around Tanod and Cha Lor temples received 300 bags of 2kg rice and 600 ready-to-eat boxes of food. (NNT)











