Thais return from neighboring countries as borders reopen

Hundreds of Thai workers in Malaysia continue to return to Thailand via border checkpoints after the authorities have reopened the border since Saturday.

Thailand closed its land border last month as part of the state of emergency and lockdown orders, causing many Thais stranded in neighboring countries, namely, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. Last week, the Thai government decided to reopen 23 border crossings to allow Thais to return home beginning on April 18.

Supreme Commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces General Pornpipat Benyasri visited a border checkpoint in Sadao district of Songkhla on Wednesday.

He inspected the health screening and immigration procedures.

The returnees are required to obtain official verifications from Thai embassies prior to their returns. All of them have to be quarantined at designated facilities across the country.

In Sa Kaeo province, six Thai citizens arrived at Arayaprathet checkpoint on the border with Cambodia on Wednesday. A total of 51 Thais have returned home via the checkpoint since Saturday. (TNA)











