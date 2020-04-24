Thai Finance Ministry to transfer 5,000-baht cash subsidy to 700,000 people today

The Ministry of Finance has closed registrations for the 5,000-baht cash subsidy on เราไม่ทิ้งกัน.com. More than 28.8 million people registered.







Mr Lawaron Saengsanit, Director of the Fiscal Policy Office, as spokesman of the Ministry of Finance, said the Ministry of Finance will speed up the information verification process and if the people registered meet the criteria, the Ministry of Finance will transfer the cash subsidy to their registered bank account as soon as possible. He has confirmed that the Ministry of Finance has not specified the number of eligible people and all those who meet the criteria will receive the financial assistance.

The Ministry of Finance has asked for additional information from 6.3 million people and 4.8 million people have already submitted additional information. The Ministry of Finance has asked about 1.5 million people to submit the information quickly to expedite the result, and receive assistance in a timely manner. The 10 million people who didn’t meet the criteria, can submit an appeal relating to the 5,000-baht cash subsidy on www.เราไม่ทิ้งกัน.com.

The subsidy has already been transferred to the bank accounts of the first batch of 4.2 million people. Today, the Ministry of Finance will transfer the subsidy to another 700,000 people including 500,000 people who have already submitted additional information and 200,000 people who submitted an appeal relating to the 5,000-baht cash subsidy and met the criteria. (NNT)











