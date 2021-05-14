Thailand’s FDA registers Moderna vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has registered the COVID-19 vaccine of Moderna Inc.

The approval dated on May 13 is for the local use of the mRNA-1273 vaccine of Moderna, imported by Zuellig Pharma Thailand Co.

On May 14, the government reported 2,256 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. They comprised 2,073 cases and 183 others in prisons. The daily new deaths amounted to 30 and the total cases in the new wave of COVID-19 since April have reached 67,187.







The number of people reserving COVID-19 vaccination doubled this morning to 3.8 million consisting of 625,644 in Bangkok and 3.2 million in other provinces. (TNA)























