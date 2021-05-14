Limited dining-in at restaurants in Pattaya and ‘Dark Red Zone’ provinces to be allowed

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration plans to allow dining-in until 9pm at restaurants in dark red zones of maximum and strict COVID-19 control. It is likely to announce the easing decision tomorrow (Saturday May 15).

Authorities in CCSA will propose details of the plan to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his capacity as the CCSA director and his approval was expected tomorrow.







Under the plan, restaurants in dark red zones can welcome customers for dining-in at up to 25% of their seats and the service will continue until 9pm each day. Takeout services will last until 11pm as earlier imposed.

In red zones of maximum COVID-19 control, dining-in will be allowed until 11pm. In orange zones of COVID-19 control measures, local restaurants can operate as usual.







The sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages will still be prohibited at restaurants in all zones.

CCSA was also expected to announce tomorrow the adjustment of different COVID-19 control zones based on the numbers of their COVID-19 cases and vaccinated people. (TNA)

Note: ‘Dark Red Zone’ provinces include Chonburi (Pattaya City), Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakarn.





























