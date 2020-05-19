No fights and love scenes allowed while filming Thai movies

The Ministry of Culture announced that movie and video producers can resume their business but must refrain from fight and love scenes to help control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The ministry convened the operators through about 50 professional associations and TV channels to discuss the matter as the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on May 17 allowed video and movie production with each crew consisting of no more than 50 members and without a spectator.



Yupha Taveewattanakitborvon, deputy permanent secretary for culture, said all film crews must check body temperatures, screen out irrelevant people, use the Thai Chana application to check in and check out at their production sites and wear face masks. Besides, people must be 1.5-2 meters apart, have hand wash locations, sanitize equipment, use food box sets and eat apart from one another.







Dressing rooms and makeup rooms must be separated and well ventilated. Each makeup artist and hairdresser will serve a few people only. Cosmetics and makeup tools must be used personally. Scenes that require physical contacts such as fight and love scenes are banned to prevent disease transmission. Imported film crews are also prohibited.

Ms Yupha said that culture officials would randomly check film crews and the crews that failed to follow disease control measures will be ordered to stop. Some film crews resumed their production and failed to wear face masks, she said. (TNA)











