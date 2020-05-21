Thailand tops ASEAN in wearing face masks in public during COVID-19 pandemic

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has quoted an online study by YouGov that Thailand topped the COVID-19 control habits among the population – Thais most likely to wear facemasks in ASEAN.







According to the YouGov news release published on 19 May, 2020, YouGov data in partnership with the Institute of Global Health Innovation (IGHI) at Imperial College London looks at what steps people have personally taken across six ASEAN nations – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.





Across the six ASEAN nations, the release said, the majority (86%) have reported wearing face masks ‘always’ / ‘frequently’ when leaving the house.

“Almost all Thais (95%) have worn them always’ / ‘frequently’ in the past seven days – making them the highest adopter of face mask use in the six nations.”

One of the main guidelines from the WHO to protect oneself and others from the virus is the use of hand sanitisers. It appears Thais are the most likely to use them, with four in five (89%) having used them ‘always’ / ‘frequently’ in the past seven days.

Methodology: The data is based on the interviews of 12,999 adults aged 18 and over across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. This survey was conducted by YouGov/Imperial College London fielded between 30 March, 2020, to 27 April 2020. All interviews were conducted online and results have been weighted to be nationally representative. To see the original news release, click: Thais most likely to wear facemasks in ASEAN.

For more information about YouGov, visit: https://th.yougov.com/en-th/about/about/.

(tatnews.org)











