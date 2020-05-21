Thailand repatriates Indian nationals on special flight to Delhi

BANGKOK – A special flight of Air India arranged by the Government of India departed for Delhi from Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, carrying 236 Indian nationals who were stranded in Thailand due to the closure of international air travel in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.







This is the first special flight arranged by the Government of India to repatriate stranded Indian nationals from Thailand as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

The Indian nationals were stranded in different parts of Thailand including Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, besides Bangkok. The Embassy arranged for special buses to bring the stranded Indian nationals from Phuket and Pattaya.

Ambassador of India, Mrs. Suchitra Durai, accompanied by Embassy officials, greeted and interacted with the passengers at the Suvarnabhumi airport before seeing them off.

Vandhe Bharat mission is the massive repatriation operation planned by the Indian government to bring back stranded Indians in different parts of the world in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. (TNA)

Loading…











