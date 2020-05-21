Thailand’s Fine Arts Department reopens its Learning Centre

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that the Learning Centre under the Fine Arts Department will reopen from tomorrow, 22 May, 2020, onwards, thus reiterating signs of a return to normalcy albeit under a “new normal”.







According to the Fine Arts Department, the reopening of its Learning Centre followed the Royal Thai Government’s phase two for easing restrictions after two months of temporary closure as part of the national effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Under the ongoing COVID-19 control effort, the Fine Arts Department’s museums, archaeological sites, historical parks, libraries and archives – including the Prem Tinsulanonda Archives and Hall of Fame Excellency the Banharn Silpa-archa, will reopen with strict disease control measures, including social distancing rules.

When visiting these places, TAT would like to remind all of you to stay safe through this difficult time and follow the health and safety recommendations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease by keeping social distancing, wearing a mask or cloth mask, and frequently washing hands.





Avoid close contact with other persons, no hugging especially with vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups.

For more information, please visit the Fine Arts Department website, click on the “Academic Library” tab. From the dropdown list, click “Learning Centre.” (tatnews.org)











