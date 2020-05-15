Thailand to resume Northern, Northeastern, Eastern bus services

BANGKOK – State-run Transport Co will resume its inter-provincial bus services to the North, the Northeast and the East on May 18 after halting them over the past month due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. It will do so with southern buses on June 1.







The state enterprise said that it would resume seven routes to the North and nine routes to the Northeast and the East on May 18 for travelers’ conveniences. Besides, it planned to resume three southern routes on June 1.

Staff on buses and at ticket booths and bus terminals will strictly follow disease control measures by, for example, taking good care of their health and hygiene, checking their body temperatures before work and wearing face masks on duty.



Loading…

Seating on buses will be at least one meter apart. Passengers will wear face masks aboard buses and be required to share their trip and health information for effective disease control. Those with a fever will be barred from traveling. Buses, toilets and frequently touched surfaces will be regularly cleaned. Buses will be parked in the sunlight and ventilated at least 1-2 hours after services.

At bus terminals passengers will have their temperatures checked, be seated apart and be advised to wear face masks, wash hands and keep social distancing. Terminals will be cleaned frequently. (TNA)











