Bangkok shopping mall waives, cuts rental fee for store tenants

MBK center, a big shopping mall in Bangkok, will waive rent for tenants in May and offer discounts on rent for three months after reopening of the shopping mall.

Somphol Tripopnart, the company’s managing director said MBK has measures to assist store operators to resume their businesses if the government allows malls to reopen on May 17.







He said the rental fee will be exempted from May 17-31 and the discount on rent of 30-50 per cent will be offered from June 1 to August 31.

The promotional space can be used free of charge until August. Shops can take turn to launch promotional sales there to stimulate consumer shopping sentiment.

The malls and shop operators will hold “Big Cleaning” activities all over the complexes and has prepared hygiene and safety measures for all types of businesses such as supermarkets, restaurants, hair salons to build shoppers’ confidence when the malls are allowed to fully reopen.

Measures include limiting the number of shoppers allowed in at a time at one person per five square meters and measuring their body temperature before entering the shopping center. Sanitization carpets and alcohol hand sanitizers are installed at all entrances. (TNA)











