Thailand to allow restaurants and hotels to serve alcohol; pubs, bars, beer gardens excluded

BANGKOK-The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has resolved to lift the nationwide curfew and implement the fourth phase easing of restrictions that were imposed earlier to stem the spread of COVID-19, on June 15th this year. However, the emergency decree will remain in force to facilitate law enforcement officers and disease-control measures.







The CCSA Spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said that the CCSA meeting had agreed to lift the night curfew, as of June 15. A restriction on foreign arrivals still remains, but people in the country will be able to travel at any time.

According to the fourth phase of lifting of more restrictions, international schools and cram schools can reopen, though the number of students is limited to 120. State offices and agencies supervised by the government that organize workshops and seminars will be able to operate in accordance with social distancing protocols.





As for meetings, training and seminars, their venues must provide at least four square meters per person. Participants at parties and similar events must keep at least a meter apart from each other. Each person at musical events and concerts must have at least five square meters of space.

Restaurants, food centers and hotels will be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages. However, entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke rooms and beer gardens remain excluded.

Child development centers and elderly care facilities can resume services in the fourth phase. Parents will be able to bring their children to nurseries in the morning and take them back home in the evening, but they must be kept at least two meters away from each other. Teachers and babysitters have to observe the safety protocols too, as recommended by the Ministry of Public Health. Beds for young children must be at least one meter apart, and their rooms must be separated according to age groups.

Science centers for education, such as planetariums, can reopen under strict regulations, as they are popular among children.

Film and video sets must not have more than 150 persons present for the shoot, and only up to 50 spectators are allowed on the set, including at the shooting of television shows.

Spas, onsen, herbal steam and sauna businesses can reopen, but massage parlors must remain closed. The number of customers is limited to 725 square meters per person.

Children’s playgrounds, swimming pools and water parks are also allowed to reopen under close supervision. Amusement parks, such as ball pits in shopping malls, remain closed.







Outdoor sports, self-defense schools, gymnasiums and most fitness venues can reopen in accordance with international regulations. If a competition is organized, no spectator is allowed.

Meanwhile, public parks, areas for exercise and arcade games in shopping malls, community malls, theaters and theme parks can reopen, excluding game shops outside these premises.(NNT)











